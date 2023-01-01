Phalanx
app.phalanx.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Phalanx app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Lightweight DLP & Document Mapping. Automatically secure & track sensitive documents in existing workspaces like Google Workspaces, Office 365, and local machines. Reduce Cyber Risk and Data Loss with Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA).
Website: phalanx.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Phalanx. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.