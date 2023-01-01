WebCatalogWebCatalog
Pearson+

Pearson+

pearson.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Pearson+ app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Pearson+ lets you read, study, and listen to your Pearson eText, and with offline access, you never miss a beat. Access all your Pearson eTexts in one place, including those from MyLab, Mastering, and Digital Collections courses.

Website: pearson.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pearson+. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TripIt

TripIt

tripit.com

Simplified

Simplified

app.simplified.com

Pulpo

Pulpo

pulpo.usepulpo.com

Omnivore

Omnivore

omnivore.app

Emmaus

Emmaus

app.emmaus.study

Mention

Mention

web.mention.com

Paperpile

Paperpile

paperpile.com

Readwise

Readwise

read.readwise.io

Afosto

Afosto

app.afosto.com

Facebook Creator Studio

Facebook Creator Studio

business.facebook.com

GoLoud

GoLoud

goloudplayer.com

Napster

Napster

web.napster.com