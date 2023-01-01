WebCatalogWebCatalog
OpenProject

OpenProject

openproject.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the OpenProject app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Open source project management software. Efficient classic, agile or hybrid project management in a secure environment.

Website: openproject.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenProject. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

iceScrum

iceScrum

icescrum.com

Yougile

Yougile

yougile.com

ZenTao

ZenTao

zentao.pm

VivifyScrum

VivifyScrum

app.vivifyscrum.com

Axosoft

Axosoft

axosoft.com

OpenStack

OpenStack

openstack.org

Leantime

Leantime

accounts.leantime.io

Hubstaff Tasks

Hubstaff Tasks

tasks.hubstaff.com

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

QuickScrum

QuickScrum

quickscrum.com

SourceHut

SourceHut

sourcehut.org

Kanbanchi

Kanbanchi

kanban-chi.appspot.com