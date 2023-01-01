OmniFocus is a personal task manager by the Omni Group for macOS and iOS. The declared goal of the program is to be able to capture thoughts and ideas into to do lists. The program uses concepts and techniques described in the book Getting Things Done by David Allen. Allen's productivity system is commonly abbreviated as GTD.

Website: web.omnifocus.com

