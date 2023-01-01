This app is for Consumers. MSP360, formerly CloudBerry Lab, is a software and application service provider company that develops online backup, remote desktop and file management products integrated with more than 20 cloud storage providers. MSP360 Backup and MSP360 Explorer are offered for personal use in a “freemium” model.

Website: cloudberrycentral.com

