MixPay Protocol is a decentralized payment protocol, which connects different chains, different tokens, different wallets, and exchanges. As long as they access the MixPay Protocol, they can provide their users with safe, simple, and free payment services anywhere in the world marked by MixPay, without merchants needing to care about what wallet or token the customer uses to pay, just like what Visa and Mastercard do in the traditional payment field.

Website: mixpay.me

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MixPay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.