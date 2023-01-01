MIT App Inventor is an intuitive, visual programming environment that allows everyone – even children – to build fully functional apps for Android phones, iPhones, and Android/iOS tablets. Those new to MIT App Inventor can have a simple first app up and running in less than 30 minutes. And what's more, our blocks-based tool facilitates the creation of complex, high-impact apps in significantly less time than traditional programming environments. The MIT App Inventor project seeks to democratize software development by empowering all people, especially young people, to move from technology consumption to technology creation.

Website: appinventor.mit.edu

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MIT App Inventor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.