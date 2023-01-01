Mini.Course
admin.minicoursegenerator.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Mini.Course app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Create mini-courses super fast with AI and great practicality. Interactive mini-courses are great for using them as educational lead magnets, workshop enrichment assets, micro-learning materials to educate community or to get paid. Realize your mini-course ideas without getting overwhelmed or procrastination thanks to AI-Assistant and no-brainer card structure.
Website: minicoursegenerator.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mini.Course. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Stepik
stepik.org
Flexudy
app.flexudy.com
GAJIX
app.gajix.com
Neso Academy
nesoacademy.org
Vectary
vectary.com
openHPI
open.hpi.de
Looti
app.looti.io
The Great Courses Plus
thegreatcoursesplus.com
Education CoPilot
app.educationcopilot.com
Epic Developer Community
dev.epicgames.com
Sermo
app.sermo.com
School of Motion
schoolofmotion.com