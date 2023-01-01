Michaels Stores, Inc. is a privately held chain of 1,252 American and Canadian arts and crafts stores, as of January 2021. It is one of North America's largest provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral and wall décor, and merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators.

Website: michaels.com

