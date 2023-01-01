Method Draw is a web based vector drawing application. The purpose of Method Draw is to provide a simple and easy-to-use SVG editor experience. It purposely removes some features such as layers and line-caps/corners in exchange for a more simple and pleasant experience.

Website: editor.method.ac

