Method Draw
editor.method.ac
Method Draw is a web based vector drawing application. The purpose of Method Draw is to provide a simple and easy-to-use SVG editor experience. It purposely removes some features such as layers and line-caps/corners in exchange for a more simple and pleasant experience.
