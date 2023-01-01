Mendeley
mendeley.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Mendeley app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mendeley is a company based in London, UK, which provides products and services for academic researchers. It is most known for its reference manager which is used to manage and share research papers and generate bibliographies for scholarly articles.
Website: mendeley.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mendeley. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Papers
app.readcube.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
I, Librarian
i-librarian.net
Connected Papers
connectedpapers.com
Freetrade
web.freetrade.io
Sciwheel
sciwheel.com
Petal Cite
cite.petal.org
EndNote Web
myendnoteweb.com
DeepDyve
deepdyve.com
TravelPerk
app.travelperk.com
Paylocity
access.paylocity.com