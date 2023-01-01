MEGA
mega.nz
Mega (stylised in uppercase as MEGA) or Mega.nz is a cloud storage and file hosting service offered by Mega Limited, an Auckland-based company. The service is offered primarily through web-based apps. Mega mobile apps are also available for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Mega is known for its large 50 GB storage allocation for free accounts.The website and service was launched on 19 January 2013, by Kim Dotcom, who had founded the now-defunct service Megaupload. However, in 2015 Kim Dotcom disassociated himself from the service and stated that the New Zealand government had seized the shares of a Chinese investor and has control of the site. Mega Limited responded that the authorities have not interfered with its operations.
Website: mega.io
