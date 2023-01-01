Discover, subscribe, and create interactive maps. Map Buddy (formerly Radar) lets you create, discover, and subscribe to interactive maps. Find food trucks, garage sales, good coffee, and more! Plan your next friendly scavenger hunt or leave surprise notes for your loved ones. There really isn't anything like Map Buddy out there!

Website: mapbuddy.app

