LinkedIn Messaging allows you to communicate with other LinkedIn members that you’re connected to. On LinkedIn, you can only message your 1st-degree connections (and, within group pages, fellow group members) for free. If you aren’t connected, you always have the option to send an InMail to another LinkedIn member.

Website: linkedin.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LinkedIn Messaging. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.