Likee is a free original short video maker and sharing platform worldwide with excellent live streams. Likee brings short videos, video effects and live stream into one easy-to-use application. With the powerful personalized feed and video effects, you can easily find viral videos, capture flawless videos, watch and go live stream. It’s time to express yourself, show your talents in live broadcasts, explore and connect with the content you love on Likee.

Website: likee.video

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Likee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.