Kotar

Kotar

kotar.cet.ac.il

The Kotar (Reference) Library is an innovative combination of an online library and a digital work environment, and is the result of cooperation with the leading publishers in Israel.The Kotar Library was developed by CET. Its goal is to make the leading academic works (reference books, encyclopedias, journals, etc.) published over the past half century in Hebrew and English, available to school students, teachers, and researchers. Kotar will also serve as a unique portal for accurate, in-depth information on topics ranging from Israel studies to Judaics, Jewish history, humanities, social sciences and more, all within a cutting-edge digital work environment.

