Infomaniak kDrive

kDrive is the most secure cloud for collaborating online and accessing your documents and files on all your devices. Your data’s stored exclusively in Switzerland in the environmentally data centers of the country’s leading hosting provider. The free offer with ik.me offers 3 GB of storage, and for only 5 euros / month you can store up to 2 TB of data in a cloud that respects your privacy.

Website: infomaniak.com

