Jitta
jitta.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Jitta app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Jitta analyzes stock fundamentals and fair values based on Warren Buffett’s value-investing principle.
Website: jitta.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jitta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.