Jedox
jedox.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Jedox app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Planning your business with better insights and decisions. Accelerate planning, forecasting and reporting through automation and predictive analytics in one unified solution. Jedox provides you with a flexible platform for enterprise performance management. Automate repetitive tasks, strengthen collaboration, and transform your business through the power of AI.
Website: jedox.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jedox. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Spotlight Reporting
go.spotlightreporting.com
Fathom
app.fathomhq.com
PlanGuru
app.planguru.com
Workday Adaptive Planning
login.adaptiveinsights.com
Capacity
webui.capacity.com
ThoughtExchange
my.thoughtexchange.com
5-Out
app.5out.io
Jirav
app.jirav.com
UiPath
cloud.uipath.com
Float Cash Flow
my.floatapp.com
Celtra
auth.celtra.com
Cerri
my.cerri.com