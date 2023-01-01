Planning your business with better insights and decisions. Accelerate planning, forecasting and reporting through automation and predictive analytics in one unified solution. Jedox provides you with a flexible platform for enterprise performance management. Automate repetitive tasks, strengthen collaboration, and transform your business through the power of AI.

Website: jedox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jedox. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.