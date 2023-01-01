JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association is a peer-reviewed medical journal published 48 times a year by the American Medical Association. It publishes original research, reviews, and editorials covering all aspects of biomedicine. The journal was established in 1883 with Nathan Smith Davis as the founding editor. The journal's interim editor-in-chief is Phil Fontanarosa, who succeeded Howard Bauchner of Boston University on July 1, 2021.

Website: jamanetwork.com

