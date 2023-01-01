Keynote is a presentation software application developed as a part of the iWork productivity suite by Apple Inc. Version 10 of Keynote for Mac, the latest major update, was released in March 2020. On January 27, 2010, Apple announced a new version of Keynote for iPad with an all-new touch interface.

Website: icloud.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to iCloud Keynote. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.