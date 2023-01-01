With iCloud Drive, you can securely store your files in iCloud and access them on iCloud.com and your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Windows computer. You can also have all the files in the Desktop and Documents folders on your Mac stored automatically in iCloud Drive. That way, you can save files right where you usually keep them on your Mac, and they become available on iCloud.com and all your devices. On iCloud.com, you can use iCloud Drive to upload and download files, share files, delete files, organize files in folders, rename files, and recover recently deleted files. You can also share folders of files with other iCloud users. If you have Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files stored in iCloud Drive, you can open them in Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on iCloud.com.

Website: icloud.com

