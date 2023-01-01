Humanity
humanity.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Humanity app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Humanity is easy to use employee scheduling software that helps your business manage shifts, schedules, payroll, time clocking and more online.
Website: humanity.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Humanity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Sling
app.getsling.com
Setmore
my.setmore.com
OrbitalShift
app.orbitalshift.com
Agendrix
app.agendrix.com
Findmyshift
findmyshift.com
Zoho Shifts
accounts.zoho.com
Shiftboard SchedulePro
scheduleproweb.com
Homebase
app.joinhomebase.com
MakeShift
app.makeshift.ca
Planday
planday.com
When I Work
login.wheniwork.com
Deputy
once.deputy.com