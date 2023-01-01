HomeAdvisor
HomeAdvisor is a digital marketplace formerly known as ServiceMagic. Its aim is to connect homeowners with prescreened, local service professionals to carry out home improvement, maintenance and remodeling projects HomeAdvisor incorporates home improvement project planning resources like True Cost Guide, where customers can view average project costs. It is free to homeowners, and a paid network for service professionals.According to the company, professionals registered on HomeAdvisor network are prescreened and must pass criminal and financial background checks.HomeAdvisor is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in Evanston, Illinois; Fairfax, Virginia; Lenexa, Kansas; New York, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. On October 2, 2017, HomeAdvisor acquired Angie’s List and renamed itself ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI), the world’s largest digital marketplace for home services. IAC is now a majority shareholder in ANGI Homeservices, which is the parent company of HomeAdvisor. ANGI Homeservices operates 10 brands in eight countries, including HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars (Canada), MyHammer (Germany), MyBuilder (UK), Werkspot (Netherlands), Instapro (Italy) and Travaux.com (France).
