Guidde
app.guidde.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Guidde app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Magically create stunning SOPs with AI. Guidde is the generative AI platform for business that helps your team create video documentation 11x faster. Guidde lets you capture instant step-by-step videos and documents for anyone to create.
Website: guidde.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Guidde. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.