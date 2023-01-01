GTaskD is a web application built to help you get your to-do list under control and get more done. It uses the Google Tasks API to connect directly to your data in Google Tasks, but allows you to interact with your tasks in a full screen interface, and in ways that the official apps don’t. It’s tailored to power users, like those with GTD (Getting a Things Done) systems, that want to be able to focus on getting the most out of each day.

Website: tasks.gtaskd.com

