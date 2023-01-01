Use Vault to retain, hold, search, and export data in support of your organization’s retention and eDiscovery needs. Vault supports: - Gmail messages - Chats in classic Hangouts with history turned on and Google Talk chats that are on the record - Google Groups - Files in Google Drive - Conversations in Google Chat with history turned on. - Recordings in Google Meet

Website: ediscovery.google.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Google Vault. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.