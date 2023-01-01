Interactive shell environment for Google Cloud Platform. Google Cloud Shell is an online bash shell based on Debian. The free tier (included with all Gmail accounts) includes 1.7 gigabytes of random-access memory and a persistent 5 gigabyte home directory. Aside from the home and root directories, the Cloud Shell environment is volatile. The editor in Google Cloud Shell is based on Eclipse Theia.

Website: shell.cloud.google.com

