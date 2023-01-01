Glint
app.glintinc.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Glint app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The Glint people success platform provides insights into your organization culture empowering you to create effective action plans and reduce regrettable employee turnover rates.
Website: glintinc.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glint. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.