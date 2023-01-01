Ghost Inspector
app.ghostinspector.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Ghost Inspector app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Build or record automated tests for your website or application right in your browser. Run them continuously to catch bugs and regressions. No coding required.
Website: ghostinspector.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ghost Inspector. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.