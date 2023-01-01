WebCatalogWebCatalog
Geekbot brings you peace of mind! - Keep your team in sync. Find harmony in your day as standups, scrums, retrospectives, and surveys run on autopilot. - Get more done. Enjoy the freedom of a self-managing team as streamlined workflows unlock valuable time. - Help performers, perform. Build a culture of communication across borders and timezones, so your people can perform at their best. - Stay analytical. Measure engagement, happiness, and productivity with AI language analysis that reveals the thinking behind the answers. - Set up for Slack. Move key activities to your favorite Slack channel as Geekbot works straight out-the-box.

