If you're trying to build a high-performance software team, you need the best resources. Don't settle - hire senior US developers from top companies, willing to work fractionally (20-30 hours per week) as part of your team.

Website: fraction.work

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to fraction.work. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.