Fleep
fleep.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Fleep app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Fleep messenger enables communication within and across organizations - be it your team chats, project communication or 1:1 conversations.
Website: fleep.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fleep. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.