Findly
dashboard.findly.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Findly app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Imagine asking your database whatever you want. Start using @Findly to communicate directly with your company's data, using plain language.
Website: findly.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Findly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.