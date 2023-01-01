Evri
evri.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Evri app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
We are one of the UK's largest parcel delivery companies, with Evri ParcelShops and Courier Collections from only £2.24 Ex VAT.
Website: evri.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Evri. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Yodel
yodel.co.uk
Parcel
web.parcelapp.net
Delhivery
delhivery.com
Pickrr
dashboard.pickrr.com
eShipper
web.eshipper.com
BigShip
app.bigship.in
The Perfume Shop
theperfumeshop.com
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
First Bus
firstbus.co.uk
Craft
craft.co
CourierManager
app.couriermanager.eu
Fluence
fluencetech.com