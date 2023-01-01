Edraak is an Arab electronic platform for group open source courses (MOOCs). Edraak was established at the initiative of the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development, which is keen to make all efforts and endeavors to contribute to putting the Arab world at the forefront in the field of education, as it is the cornerstone of the development and prosperity of peoples.

Website: edraak.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Edraak. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.