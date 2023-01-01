Disroot Cloud
cloud.disroot.org
Your data under your control! Collaborate, sync & share files, calendars, contacts and more. Disroot's Cloud service is powered by Nextcloud. It allows you to host and share your files online and have several online functionalities, such as calendar sharing, contacts management, video calls and much more. Nextcloud offers safe, secure, and compliant sharing solution based on standards compatible with any operating system. Most importantly, all your data is stored on our encrypted cloud instance! This means that no one is able to see the content of your files if not explicitly allowed by you. Not even system administrators.
Website: cloud.disroot.org
