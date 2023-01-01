WebCatalogWebCatalog
Dashlane

Dashlane

app.dashlane.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Dashlane app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Dashlane is a cross-platform subscription-based password manager and digital wallet application available on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android. Dashlane uses a Freemium pricing model which includes both a free tier and a premium subscription.

Website: dashlane.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dashlane. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

NordPass

NordPass

account.nordpass.com

CamScanner

CamScanner

camscanner.com

Pocket

Pocket

app.getpocket.com

Zalo

Zalo

chat.zalo.me

Journey

Journey

journey.cloud

Flow

Flow

app.flowoss.com

Evernote

Evernote

evernote.com

Discord

Discord

discord.com

Polarr Web

Polarr Web

photoeditor.polarr.com

Boxy SVG

Boxy SVG

boxy-svg.com

LastPass

LastPass

lastpass.com

Loom

Loom

loom.com