WebCatalogWebCatalog
classkick

classkick

app.classkick.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the classkick app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Helping Teachers Be Awesome See all your students working and give high-quality feedback–from anywhere. Sign Up (Free!)

Website: classkick.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to classkick. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Languagenut

Languagenut

languagenut.com

Possip

Possip

weeklypossip.com

MathsWatch

MathsWatch

vle.mathswatch.co.uk

Whisk

Whisk

my.whisk.com

Friday

Friday

my.friday.app

Surfer

Surfer

app.surferseo.com

Kahoot! Create

Kahoot! Create

create.kahoot.it

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Reflex

Reflex

apps.explorelearning.com

Eko Dashboard

Eko Dashboard

dashboard.ekodevices.com

Pabio

Pabio

pabio.com

Magnet Brains

Magnet Brains

magnetbrains.com