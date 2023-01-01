ChroniFI is personal finance software that helps people simplify their finances on the way to making better and more confident decisions. We encourage people to look at financial planning through the lens of time to intuitively understand life’s big decisions such as switching careers, buying a home, having kids, paying for college, and retiring.

Website: chronifi.com

