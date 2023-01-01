Ceros
Ceros is a cloud-based platform encompassing a collaborative, real-time digital canvas, upon which designers create animated, interactive content without the need for developers. Founded in 2012, the startup raised $3 million from investors and having won customers such as ShopBazaar, Mini, Stella McCartney, Frette, Moncler, Urban Outfitters, Tourneau, Peugeot, Habitat, Monsoon & Virgin Atlantic in its first year, the company attracted a further $6.2 million investment from Greycroft, Sigma Prime and Starvest Partners in March 2014. The published content works across desktop and mobile devices and can be integrated with e-commerce systems using the Ceros e-commerce SDK. Ceros' platform analytics mechanism works in real-time and reports engagement metrics.
