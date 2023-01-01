WebCatalogWebCatalog
CamScanner is a Chinese mobile app first released in 2011 that allows iOS and Android devices to be used as image scanners. It allows users to 'scan' documents (by taking a photo with the device's camera) and share the photo as either a JPEG or PDF. This app is available for free on the Google Play Store and the App Store. The app is based on freemium model, with ad-supported free version and a premium version with additional functions.

Website: camscanner.com

