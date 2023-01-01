Buildium is an American property management software company. It was founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, providing cloud-based (software as a service), real estate software. Its property management software allows real estate professionals to manage property portfolios, including leasing, accounting and operations.

Website: signin.managebuilding.com

