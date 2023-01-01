Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury fashion house based in Milan, Italy. Its product lines include ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and jewelry; and it licenses its name and branding to Coty, Inc. for fragrances.

Website: bottegaveneta.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bottega Veneta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.