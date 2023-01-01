Bitnami is a library of installers or software packages for web applications and solution stacks as well as virtual appliances. Bitnami is sponsored by Bitrock, a company founded in 2003 in Seville, Spain by Daniel Lopez Ridruejo and Erica Brescia. Bitnami stacks are used for installing software on Linux, Windows, Mac OS X and Solaris. VMware acquired Bitrock, along with its two largest properties - Bitnami and InstallBuilder, on May 15, 2019.

Website: bitnami.com

