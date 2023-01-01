BasicOps
app.basicops.com
BasicOps is project and task management plus so much more. It's a simple, yet powerful, platform that helps you stay organized and clear on what needs to get done, when, and by who. With BasicOps you can create projects, take notes in meetings, convert them into tasks for yourself and your team, set deadlines, use online chats, and easily launch Zoom calls from a chat. Work smart, work happy, work here: your base of operations. Start using BasicOps for FREE.
Website: basicops.com
