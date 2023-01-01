BambooHR
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Website: bamboohr.com
