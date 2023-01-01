WebCatalogWebCatalog
BambooHR

BambooHR

app.bamboohr.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the BambooHR app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".

Website: bamboohr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BambooHR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

GetHired

GetHired

gethired.com

Solid Performers

Solid Performers

account.solidperformers.com

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Best Buy

Best Buy

bestbuy.com

PeopleCloud

PeopleCloud

hrm.people-cloud.com

Oorwin

Oorwin

app.oorwin.com

M&T Bank

M&T Bank

mtb.com

Workhuman

Workhuman

cloud.workhuman.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

login.salesforce.com

PCGamingWiki

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

ApplicantStack

ApplicantStack

applicantstack.com