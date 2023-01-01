Asics (アシックス, Ashikkusu) is a Japanese multinational corporation which produces sportswear. The name is an acronym for the Latin phrase anima sana in corpore sano (translated by Asics as "a sound mind, in a sound body"). Products manufactured and marketed by Asics include footwear (sneakers, sandals), clothing (T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, swimwear, compression garments, pants, socks), and accessories (bags, backpacks, caps).

Website: asics.com

