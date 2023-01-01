AscendEX
ascendex.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the AscendEX app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AscendEX is a leading global digital asset financial platform founded by a group of Wall Street quantitative trading veterans in 2018, servicing retail and institutional clients in over 200 countries and regions of the world.
Website: ascendex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AscendEX. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.