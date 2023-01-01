AnkiApp Web
web.ankiapp.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the AnkiApp Web app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Anki App is a cross-platform mobile and desktop flashcard app. Study flashcards in your downtime. Make flashcards with text, sound, and images, or download pre-made ones. Studying is super efficient, thanks to the powerful AnkiApp Advanced Spaced Repetition™ (SRS) algorithm. AnkiApp automatically performs backups and syncs to all your devices, via the cloud.
Website: ankiapp.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AnkiApp Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.